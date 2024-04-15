THE NUMBER of registered births and deaths from January to November 2023 declined by 19.9% and 14.5%, respectively, compared with the previous year, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Monday.

For marriages, the PSA data in the same period also reflected a decline by 16.8% with only 327,471 couples tying the knot compared to 393,829 in the previous year.

Over the 11-month period last year, a total of 1,062,112 were born, fewer than the 1,325,683 births in the same period in 2022. The death statistics last year were also down to 531,065 from 621,298 in 2022.

In a separate report, the PSA said ischemic heart diseases remained the leading cause of death in the country with 100,848 cases. This is equivalent to 19% of the 531,065 total deaths listed from January to November 2023.

Neoplasms diseases were the second-highest cause of death with 56,736 (10.7% share), followed by cerebrovascular diseases with 53,577 (10.1% share).

Completing the top five causes of deaths were diabetes mellitus with 33,699 (6.3% share) and pneumonia with 32,113 (6% share). — Abigail Marie P. Yraola