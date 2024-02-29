THE PHILIPPINES and Denmark secured their ongoing cooperation in the fields of maritime, agriculture, trade, and green energy as top diplomats of both countries explored other areas for partnership, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday.

It said Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro and Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs State Secretary Lina Gandløse Hansen met in Manila on Wednesday and discussed expanding cooperation in healthcare, science and technology and consular affairs.

“Our two countries’ bilateral relations are anchored on a wide range of issues where the Philippines and Denmark find mutual benefit in cooperation,” Ms. Lazaro said. “This is complemented by our shared democratic values and a common desire to maintain the rules-based international order.”

Their discussion also covered tensions in the South China Sea and the Ukraine-Russia war.

In September, Denmark Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael Mellbin said the European country plans upskilling least 50,000 Filipino workers in the renewable energy sector to build more solar farms and windmills in the Philippines.

The two countries are board members of the Board of Vulnerable 20 Group of Finance Ministers (V20), organized under the Group of Seven (G7) Global Shield against Climate Risks program.

The program aims to ramp up climate and disaster protection to vulnerable countries through “pre-arranged and trigger-based finance” as well as address damage caused by the climate crisis. — John Victor D. Ordoñez