A HUMAN rights group has accused the military of abducting an elder brother of a women’s rights group leader last Feb. 20 in Batangas.

In a statement on Tuesday, Karapatan said Jose Marie Estiller was allegedly snatched in the town of Sto. Tomas by elements of the Philippine Army’s 22nd Infantry Battalion, 59th Infantry Battalion, and the local police.

However, a statement from the Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) said Mr. Estiller is “one of the two most wanted terrorists” in the Southern Tagalog region and that he allegedly “surrendered” to the army’s 903rd Infantry Battalion.

The CIDG said Mr. Estiller is the subject of arrest warrants issued by separate courts in Manila and Sorsogon for multiple charges of murder and violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act (RA 10591).

Casting doubt on the crimes imputed by the police, Karapatan identified Mr. Estiller as the brother of Jean Estiller, leader of the Sorsogon-based women’s peasant group Amihan, who was falsely accused of attempted homicide and murder in 2022.

Jailed in Sorsogon, Ms. Estiller was released in November 2023.

Karapatan claimed that closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of Mr. Estiller’s supposed “surrender” would show that he was allegedly taken at gunpoint.

“The brazenness of state forces to abduct persons in broad daylight, despite the presence of CCTV cameras, witnesses, and a law against one of the worst human rights violations, only goes to show that enforced disappearance is a state-sanctioned act under this regime,” Karapatan secretary general Cristina E. Palabay said.

Youth group Anakbayan echoed the same sentiment on Tuesday, saying: “We condemn this brazen attack on an activist’s relative. It merely shows that the state will attack anyone with no regard for basic human rights.”

Both Anakbayan and Karapatan said there is no known evidence of Mr. Estiller’s connection with terrorist groups. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana