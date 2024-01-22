THE HOUSE of Representatives on Monday launched a free-to-air digital channel to broadcast regular sessions conducted in the Chamber, as it seeks public access to events in Congress.

The broadcast platform, called Congress TV, will be viewed on state-owned People’s Television Network (PTV) digital channel 14 in the capital region.

“Through this platform, we are tearing down the walls that have long kept the inner workings of the legislature away from public scrutiny,” House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said during the launch of Congress TV.

The House leader called Congress TV a “bridge built on the pillars of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity.”

“By airing the sessions of Congress, we aim to present democracy in action, and show the participative governance in the shaping of a new Philippines,” PTV Network General Manager Ana Puod said in a statement.

House Secretary General Reginald S. Velasco said that CongressTV would help inform the public on how laws are created, which includes the country’s national budget.

Congress TV will air daily from 9 am to 9 pm beginning on Tuesday at PTV digital channel 14, as well as on its own social media platforms.

It will also be available on channel 2 on ABS-CBN’s TV Plus and channel 46 on GMA Affordabox. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz