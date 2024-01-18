THE LAND Transportation Office (LTO) said it is still waiting for the Department of Transportation’s (DoTr) go-signal for the procurement of plastic driver’s license cards supply.

“We have a lot of options to explore but the most advanced and prominent would be the agency-to-agency procurement,” Transport Assistant Secretary Vigor D. Mendoza, who heads the LTO, said in a press briefing on Thursday.

He said the LTO had asked the printing offices of the government to submit quotations for the supply of plastic driver’s licenses. “We are waiting for the Department of Transportation to consider and process this,” he added, noting that the supply of plastic driver’s license cards nationwide is down to 270,000.

Last year, the LTO said it was running out of plastic cards for driver’s licenses, so it resorted to issuing printed paper licenses.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mendoza said the Office of the Solicitor General is still reviewing the legality of the four million plastic card donations made by the Philippine Society of Medicine. — Ashley Erika O. Jose