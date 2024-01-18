DAVAO CITY — Filipino Chinese businessmen in the city are raring to donate 500 trolleys for the airport, the acting area manager of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines-Davao (CAAP-Davao) revealed on Thursday.

While no formal agreement has yet been signed, CAAP-Davao official Rex A. Obcena said the group of businessmen have verbally pledged to making the significant donation to the Davao International Airport (DIA).

“At present, we have an inventory of 156 push carts. Of the 156, 46 of those were donated by Gaisano Mall,” said Mr. Obcena, who noted that the current baggage cart requirement at the airport is 700.

Recently, the Department of Budget and Management approved a P12-million budget exclusively for Davao, with a portion allocated for acquiring 250 heavy-duty push carts since the airport has four inbound and outbound international commercial flights, two international cargo flights, and 70 domestic flights daily. — Maya M. Padillo