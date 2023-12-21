PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has appointed airport operations expert Eric Jose Castro Ines as acting general manager and board member of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), the Palace announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office cited Mr. Ines’ appointment letter addressed to Transportation Secretary Jamie J. Bautista signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin.

MIAA is an attached agency of the Department of Transportation.

He will replace former MIAA chief Cesar M. Chiong, who had been suspended after the Ombudsman ordered his dismissal in August for alleged abuse of authority over reassigning over 285 MIAA employees within a month of assuming his post.

Mr. Ines served as airport station manager of the Etihad Airways and Gulf Air in Manila from March 1, 2006, to Dec. 31, 2017, and from July 1, 1997, to February 2006.

The airport officer was also a senior security officer of Gulf Air in Manila and Southeast Asia from Jan. 1, 1988, to June 3, 1997. — John Victor D. Ordoñez