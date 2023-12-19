SENATOR Francis N. Tolentino confirmed on Tuesday his intent to step down as the head of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which looks into cases of corruption among government officials.

“In fulfillment of a sacred commitment to serve as Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman and Member of the Commission on Appointments for a concise term of one and a half years, I find it both a duty and an honor to uphold the essence of a prior agreement,” the senator told a news briefing.

He said the move was in line with a vow he made to only serve as the committee chief for a fixed term.

Mr. Tolentino said that he intends to focus on his duties as the head of the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones amid tensions with China in the South China Sea.

The senator’s resignation as Blue Ribbon chief will be finalized in a plenary session when Congress resumes in January.

Under his chairmanship, the committee was able to file measures proposing to amend the government procurement law, the Office of the Solicitor General’s participation in contract negotiations, and a proposal to abolish the procurement service unit of the Department of Budget and Management, he noted. — John Victor D. Ordoñez