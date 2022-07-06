SECRETARY Susan V. Ople of the newly-formed Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Wednesday assured that preparations are underway to ensure simplified transactions and faster delivery of assistance to Filipinos working overseas.

In an online forum, Ms. Ople said one of the plans is to streamline their website as well as that of the Department of Labor and Employment to make them more accessible and user-friendly.

She said work is being carried while the department is under transition and has yet to finalize its manpower.

Ms. Ople noted that she is still waiting for the Department of Budget and Management to approve the DMW’s proposed staffing pattern to create new positions within the agency.

“We already have a team planned for the department, but since our staffing pattern has not been approved yet, I will not present them officially yet,” she said.

The new DMW chief said the agency will have four undersecretaries focusing on finance, foreign employment, welfare, and international cooperation.

The law establishing the DMW was signed in December 2021. The new department will be absorbing the different existing government agencies dealing with overseas Filipino workers to ease procedures relating to migrant workers. — John Victor D. Ordoñez