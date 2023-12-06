AGRICULTURAL damage from the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that jolted Surigao del Sur in southern Philippines has reached P2.5 million, according to a Department of Agriculture bulletin.

It said 72.4% of damage and loss mainly affected the fishery sector of the Caraga Region. They include damaged equipment of the agency’s laboratories, production facilities and stock lines from seaweed farms.

Farm structures accounted for 23.9% of the reported damage, followed by agricultural machinery and equipment at 3.7%.

The Agriculture department said its regional offices were coordinating with local governments and disaster offices to monitor the impact of the quake and help farmers and fishermen.

The earthquake occurred on Saturday, with a depth of 26 kilometers off the coast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology earlier recorded 2,491 aftershocks. — Adrian H. Halili