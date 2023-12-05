THE COUNTRY’S Liberal Party (LP) has appointed former senator Leila M. de Lima as its new spokesperson, party president and Albay Rep. Edcel B. Lagman announced on Tuesday.

Mr. Lagman said Ms. De Lima is “committed to resume her active role in advocating and enhancing the party’s advocacy on good governance, social justice and liberalism.”

In a statement, she said: “I hope to convey our party’s message of reforms and advocacy on good governance, social justice and civil liberties.”

Ms. De Lima, however, stopped short of mentioning her future political plans “pending thorough consultation with allies and kin,” Mr. Lagman said.

To recall, she secured a seat in the Senate in 2016 but spent most of her six-year term behind bars for serious drug charges, which she claims were trumped up by the Duterte administration.

She is out on bail while battling the last of three cases filed against her by the previous administration.

Her bid to secure a second term as senator in 2022 failed. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza