THE PHILIPPINES and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have signed agreements to boost the blue carbon ecosystem and address plastic pollution on the sidelines of the United Nations’ climate conference in Dubai, the Palace said.

Blue carbon initiatives focus on conserving and restoring coastal ecosystems such as mangroves and seagrass, which capture carbon dioxide emissions.

After the signing of the two agreements, both the Philippines and the WEF will start sharing best practices to the communities, civil societies and corporate sector to translate the agreements “into practical progress,” WEF Center for Nature and Climate managing director Neo Gim Huay said in a Palace press release.

Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ma. Antonio Yulo-Loyzaga signed the agreement on behalf of the Philippine government.

The WEF official said the Philippines as an archipelagic nation is “a very important economy.”

The Philippines at the weekend lauded adoption of loss and damage funding at the COP28,

“We hope that this will assist us, and not just the Philippines but other at-risk countries,” Climate Change Commission Vice Chair and Executive Director Robert EA Borje said during his intervention at the ceremonial opening of the conference. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza