THE HOUSE of Representatives on Wednesday approved on second reading a bill seeking to establish archipelagic sea lanes in the Philippines.

House Bill No. 9034, if passed, will designate sea lanes in Philippine waters and air routes through which foreign vessels may pass through for “continuous expeditious and unobstructed transit.”

Under the measure, foreign ships exercising the right to pass through the sea lanes are barred from activities such has research and survey activities other than continuous transit.

The flag state of the vessel would bear international responsibility for any loss or damage suffered by the Philippines in these sea lanes, according to a copy of the bill.

The master of the vessel or the captain of the aircraft may be punished with imprisonment from a minimum of six months and one day to a maximum of two years and two months or fined $1.2 million (P66.43 million).

Party-List Rep. Brian Raymund S. Yamsuan, the bill’s principal author, earlier called for the measure’s swift approval amid rising tensions with China in the South China Sea.

Senators are set to deliberate on a bill that seeks to set Philippine maritime zones and territories extending to disputed areas in the South China Sea. — John Victor D. Ordoñez