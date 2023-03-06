THE PHILIPPINES has affirmed its commitment to uphold an international treaty on the conservation of marine biological diversity, the country’s foreign affairs secretary said on Monday.

“This international legally binding agreement will provide holistic and equitable management of human activities impacting ocean life beyond national boundaries to safeguard global ocean health,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo said in a tweet.

He was referring to the so-called “High Seas Treaty,” with the legal framework agreed upon by United Nations (UN) member countries on March 4 after more than two decades of talks.

The agreement “would place 30% of the world’s oceans into protected areas, put more money into marine conservation, and covers access to and use of marine genetic resources,” according to the UN.

Mr. Manalo said the treaty would improve global efforts on climate resilience and help countries increase food security.

“The Philippines has consistently underlined the principle of the common heritage of humankind and the importance of giving due regard to the rights and jurisdiction of adjacent coastal states, which are heavily dependent on the sea,” Mr. Manalo said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez