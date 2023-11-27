THE METROPOLITAN Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) is seeking a retained water allocation of 50 cubic meters per second (cms) from the Angat-Ipo-La Mesa water system for December.

“In the previous years, with the 48 cms allocation, Maynilad was implementing rotational water interruption. That’s the reason why we requested NWRB for 50 cms. Also, right now, the Angat reservoir is now 210.83m, and it might just spill if we will not be maximizing the releases,” Patrick James B. Dizon, head of the MWSS Angat-Ipo operations management division, told BusinessWorld in a Viber message.

The Angat Technical Working Group met last Wednesday regarding the allocation request, but the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) has yet to issue its decision on the water allocation of the MWSS and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) for next month.

“Considering the elevation of reservoir now and the completion of short-medium term new water resources projects, we expect we will surpass the effect of El Niño until 2nd quarter next year,” said Mr. Dizon, of the water level at Angat Dam.

In July, the government weather service, known as PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration), announced the onset of El Niño, which is expected to persist until the first quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, MWSS’ concessionaires Manila Water Co., Inc. and Maynilad Water Services, Inc. submitted their position papers for their application for the extension of the term of their respective revised concession agreements (RCAs).

Both companies seek the extension of the expiration date of RCAs from 2037 to 2047 to coincide with the term of their 25-year legislative franchise.

According to Mr. Dizon, the MWSS Board of Trustees created a committee for the RCA term extension to review the application of Manila Water and Maynilad. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera