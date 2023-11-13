By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

A HOUSE of Representatives committee on Monday approved a measure that seeks to regulate single-use plastics, identifying which plastics should be phased out in four years.

The House ecology committee approved the proposed Single-Use Plastic Packaging Regulation Act, which bans plastic products such as straws, stirrers and bags to reduce waste.

“These measures among other provisions basically identify some plastic products for regulation or phase-out,” said Santa Rosa City Rep. Dan S. Fernandez, who presided over the committee hearing. “These are aimed to provide an upstream solution to the problem of plastic waste.”

He said congressmen initially wanted to ban all plastic products but decided to just regulate plastic use because the ban would affect local industries.

Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace S. Barbers reiterated his call to ban plastics. “We must take drastic measures to stop these plastics from being scattered all over our waterways,” he told the body.

The bill seeks to phase out in four years plastic plates and saucers, oxo-degradable plastics and film wraps less than 50 microns thick.

It also seeks to discontinue in one year the use of flexible drinking straws, stirrers, sticks for candy, balloons or cotton buds, buntings, confetti and packaging less than 10 microns thick.

Under the bill, the Environment department will determine which single-use plastics will be phased out every two years. It will also create a plan for phasing out plastic products.

The measure also requires commercial establishments to charge P5 for every single plastic bag used. They must also promote recyclable products and encourage customers to return used plastic products.

Henry Gaw, president of the Polystyrene Packaging Council of the Philippines, proposed not to phase out plastic plates and saucers because they can be recycled. He said the law requires companies to recycle plastic packaging waste.

“We regard this item highly recyclable and in fact, regarded as a value for money recyclables for the junk shop,” he told congressmen. The committee did not accept his proposal.

Mr. Barbers asked if plastic manufacturing groups could retrofit their machines to use recyclable plastic.

Philippine Plastic Industry Association, Inc. President Aaron Timothy Lao answered no, but said it is not “closing its doors” to biodegradable materials.

He also said plastic recycling companies help provide jobs.

Congressmen last year approved a separate measure that seeks to impose an excise tax of P100 per kilo on single-use plastic bags. It is still pending at the Senate ways and means committee.

Total solid waste creation in the Philippines is expected to balloon to 19.76 million metric tons by 2030 and to 24.5 million tons by 2045, the Commission on Audit said in a 2023 report on the country’s Solid Waste Management program.