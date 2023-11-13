A SENATOR has urged the National Security Council (NSC) and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) to probe foreigners who have not just obtained Philippine passports, but allegedly assumed Filipino identities, committed crimes, and maybe even placed national security at risk.

Speaking at Monday’s plenary session tackling the 2024 budgets of both agencies, Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel said most of these foreigners have reportedly been working in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) firms.

“Maybe the end game of POGO is not just the POGOs themselves but to penetrate our important institutions and undermine our national security,” she said in Filipino.

Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri said he was contemplating a bill to increase penalties for government employees aiding foreign nationals in obtaining genuine Philippine identification cards. The senators concluded debates on the NSC and NICA budgets, totaling P1.93 billion and P829 million, respectively, with pending amendments.

Last week, the Senate recalled the plenary’s approval of the proposed 2024 budget of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) after the issue of foreigners posing as Filipinos to obtain valid PSA birth certificates to apply for Philippine passports.

Citing the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Senator Regina “Loren” B. Legarda said the DFA was aware of the scheme and is “actively engaging [with] law enforcement agencies pursuing the proper criminal charges against foreign nationals who were able to obtain Philippine passports.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez