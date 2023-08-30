SENATORS approved on Wednesday a resolution urging the country’s task force against human trafficking to suspend its implementation of the revised guidelines for Filipinos traveling abroad, citing privacy concerns.



“We have to find better, more efficient immigration strategies going forward — strategies that protect our people, but don’t curtail their constitutional right to travel,” Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri said in a privilege speech.

Last week, the task force released new guidelines for Filipinos traveling abroad, requiring a passport that is valid for at least six months from the date of departure, a valid visa, a boarding pass and a confirmed return ticket. Also, tourists must show proof of employment and financial capacity, while sponsored travels should be backed by affidavits of support.



Earlier, Senator Mary Grace Poe-Llamanzares said authorities should revisit the guidelines, particularly on examining a traveler’s financial capacity, which could violate one’s right to travel and privacy. — John Victor D. Ordoñez

