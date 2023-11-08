SPECIAL elections scheduled in December for the congressional post of ousted Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo A. Teves, Jr. has been canceled and may likely be reset for the 2025 midterm elections, according to House Secretary General Reginald S. Velasco.

“Remember that next year will be the start of the ‘political season’ and the filing of the certificate of candidacy will be around October 2024. So, the term of whoever will be elected in a special election is so short,” he told a news briefing on Wednesday.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) postponed the Dec. 9 special elections “given all the existing circumstances and present predicament affecting the province” of Negros Oriental. Last Tuesday, the House adopted a resolution urging the Comelec to suspend the special polls.

The resolution was filed by Negros Oriental Rep. Manuel T. Sagarbarria, whose son is the provincial governor, Manuel L. Sagarbarria, Jr.

“They have the knowledge of the situation in Negros Oriental that’s why he filed this important resolution,” Mr. Velasco said. “The political climate there is still very hot, so to avoid all these problems, he just said the proposed special election should not be held at this time.”

Last August, Mr. Teves, Jr. was expelled from the House for “disorderly behavior” and is wanted as a suspect in the murder of Gov. Ruel R. Degamo last march. He has repeatedly asserted his innocence.

His brother, Pryde Henry A. Teves, filed a certificate of candidacy before the announcement of the poll suspension. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz