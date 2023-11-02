BAGUIO CITY — Livelihood and skills training for beneficiaries of the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH) is key to the sustainability of the flagship program of the Marcos administration, the country’s housing czar said on Thursday.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar stressed the significance of employment and sustained livelihood for beneficiaries in aiding the success of the 4PH.

He highlighted his department’s signing of the memorandum of agreement with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to meet these ends at the recent National Shelter Month celebration.

“It is important that 4PH beneficiaries could establish livelihood or stable jobs within the vicinities of government housing projects, which is what President Marcos’ concept of sustainable human settlements and township development is all about,” said Mr. Acuzar.

The MoA between DHSUD and TESDA seeks to fill in the gaps in existing industries in areas where the beneficiaries of housing projects are located. Under it, the DHSUD is tasked to gather data on the preferred skills of beneficiaries and provide TESDA with the list of participants for the training, among other related responsibilities.

Apart from skills and livelihood training, TESDA is expected also to provide other forms of technical assistance as necessary, subject to government rules and regulations. — Artemio A. Dumlao