PHILIPPINE senators on Monday denounced “dangerous maneuvers” of the China Coast Guard that allegedly caused collisions with Philippine ships on a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

“China’s latest act of aggression poses a credible concern that could heighten the tension not only between the Philippines and China but could also be a potential flashpoint in the region,” Senator Mary-Grace Poe-Llamanzares said in a statement.

“As we firmly assert our rights in our waters, fortifying our relations with like-minded states must continue to thwart similar belligerent actions.”

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” G. Ejercito said the government should fast-track the modernization of the Armed Forces and other defense agencies to boost the country’s capacity to safeguard its maritime interests.

“We cannot and will not allow such incidents to jeopardize the safety of our people, particularly those who serve in our Armed Forces and the Philippine Coast Guard.”

On Sunday, Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri said China’s Coast Guard should abide by international law and respect the Philippines’ freedom of navigation under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“I am one with peace-loving Filipinos in strongly condemning this latest abhorrent action of the China Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia that put in danger the lives of our brave countrymen who were on a routine resupply mission to our troops in Ayungin Shoal,” he said in a statement.

Senator Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel said China has no right to bully and risk the lives of Philippine Coast Guard officers.

“The 2016 Arbitral Award has resolutely invalidated China’s claims in the West Philippine Sea, making this incident a clear violation of international law,” she said, referring to areas of the South China Sea within the country’s exclusive economic zone.

She said the Philippine Coast Guard has every right to be in the South China Sea, adding that China has no right to drive away Philippines troops, hurt or bump Philippine boats working within the Philippines’ own territory.

“Chinese vessels have chased, blocked and harassed our Philippine Coast Guard daily, 24/7 every single time we conduct our resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre,” Ms. Hontiveros-Baraquel said. “They should answer for that.”

She called on the international community to join the Philippines’ condemnation of China’s “most recent violence against the Filipino people.” “Our nations should not stop fighting for the rule of law. It is the only way to have a chance at true peace and stability across the region and the world.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez