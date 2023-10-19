A PHILIPPINE congressman stressed on Thursday that the House of Representatives maintains a “clean audit standing,” expressing sadness over former president Rodrigo R. Duterte’s call to have the chamber audited as “the most rotten institution.”

“All that the House of Representatives has to submit, all that it has to liquidate, all of those are conducted and reported by the House of Representatives to the Commission on Audit (CoA),” House Majority Leader and Zamboanga Rep. Manuel Jose M. Dalipe said in a statement.

Speaking at an SMNI TV program, Mr. Duterte said in Filipino: “Let us not debate, just open the book, no more talk. Show us where the money is and how it is spent by all.”

“As per latest CoA report released only last Oct. 2, the House of Representatives has no disallowances… no notice of suspension and no notice of charge,” said House Secretary General Reginald S. Velasco in a recent statement.

Reacting to Mr. Duterte’s rant, Mr. Dalipe said in Filipino: “We all supported him — from the legislative agenda even during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, whatever law or fund he needed, he was supported by Congress.”

Arjan P. Aguirre, who teaches political science at the Ateneo De Manila University, said this shows how Congress was a rubber stamp of the previous executive.

“The House of Representatives has always been known to be supportive of the ruling administration for access to government resources as they are controlled by a powerful president,” he said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

“Being part of the administration means having that access to huge funding which in turn can be used for patronage means. House members need this for their survival and eventual development as a more powerful political entity,” he added.

The House last week stripped several agencies including the Office of the Vice President and Education department, which Mr. Duterte’s daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio heads, of their confidential funds, transferring P1.23 billion worth of these budgets to security agencies amid worsening tensions with China.

In response, Mr. Duterte described the chamber as the “most rotten institution” in the country. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz