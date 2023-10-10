COTABATO CITY — Motorcycle-riding gunmen armed with M-16 assault rifles opened fire at a truck loaded with dozens of motorcycles along the highway in Gingoog City on Tuesday morning, killing the driver and his two delivery crew members.

The Gingoog City Police Station said the ambush happened at 11 a.m. along a secluded stretch of the highway in Barangay Aracan. During the attack, the driver lost control of the delivery truck, causing it to tip over to its side and crash in the middle of the road.

All the victims were working for a motorcycle store in Cagayan de Oro City, where the motorcycles loaded on the truck were supposed to be delivered.

The Misamis Oriental Police Provincial Office, in a separate statement, said the motive in the attack was still under investigation. — John Felix M. Unson