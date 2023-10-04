THE NATIONAL Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA) on Wednesday said it would finish mapping Philippine territories in the South China Sea by 2028.

“We have accomplished 303,288 square kilometers of our hydrographic and nautical charting, leaving a balance of 283,197 square kilometers,” NAMRIA Administrator Peter N. Tiangco told a Senate hearing on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) budget.

“If we have adequate resources, we can finish this earlier (than 2028),” he added.

The Philippines’ exclusive economic zone covers 1.657 million square kilometers, Mr. Tiangco said, citing NAMRIA data.

Senator Francis N. Tolentino suggested that the DENR refer to geospatial maps already crafted by international maritime organizations to fast-track the process.

“Can’t you fast-track this by utilizing the resources of other well-financed countries who are members of the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO)?” he asked.

The IHO is an intergovernmental organization made up of 98 member-states that sets standards for charting the world’s oceans and seas, according to its website.

Mr. Tiangco said the Philippines is a member of good standing of the IHO, adding that NAMRIA regularly represents the country at IHO meetings.

Last month, Mr. Tolentino said the Senate special committee on maritime and admiralty zones would craft a Philippine map to assert the country’s claim in the South China Sea in response to China’s so-called 10-dash line map.

“The West Philippine Sea will be institutionalized,” he said in Filipino, referring to areas of the South China Sea within the country’s exclusive economic zone. “We will add Benham Rise, the Philippine Rise and other areas, one-time big time.”

The Benham Rise, locally known as the Philippine Rise, is located east of northern Philippines and is said to be abundant in marine species and has untapped mineral resources and gas deposits.

China recently released a 2023 version of its standard map featuring a 10-dash line. The Philippines, Vietnam, India and Taiwan have criticized the map for covering regions beyond China’s borders and claiming most of the South China Sea. — John Victor D. Ordoñez