THE PROVINCIAL government of Cotabato is eyeing to implement the “Healthy Rice” program following a meeting between Governor Emmylou “Lala” J. Taliño-Mendoza and the Philippine Rice Research Institute (Philrice) Midsayap Branch Director Saillila Abdula in Kidapawan City last Tuesday.

Ms. Mendoza is keen on implementing the program which is promoted by Philrice with the Department of Agriculture (DA) to ensure a healthier citizenry in Cotabato.

“Increasing the nutrients of rice grains can have a significant impact on our health,” she told BusinessWorld in a phone interview.

Ms. Mendoza ordered a meeting with officials of other agencies and stakeholders in the province to discuss and study the steps to be taken by the provincial government in order to implement the program.

Mr. Abdullah said Philrice continues to strive to realize a healthy rice variety can provide enough “Vitamin A” to the body to help combat malnutrition.

He cited how the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) is working with national research partners such as PhilRice in the development and deployment of healthier rice varieties to improve the nutritional status of the poor in Asia, particularly in Bangladesh and the Philippines.

These healthier rice varieties include betacarotene fortified Golden Rice, high iron and zinc rice (HIZR), and a stacked vitamin A, iron, and zinc fortified rice.

IRRI and PhilRice aim to develop and deploy biofortified rice varieties that can help address micronutrient deficiencies by providing: 30-50% of the estimated average requirement (EAR) for vitamin A, 30% EAR for iron, and 40% EAR for zinc to women and children. — Maya M. Padillo