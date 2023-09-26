THE DEPARTMENT of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of P50 million for an enterprise development program for farmers and fisherfolk.

The Farmers and Fisherfolk Enterprise Development Program aims to promote inclusive agribusiness development and improve capacity-building support services, among others.

The funds will be released to the Department of Agriculture (DA) under a Special Allotment Release Order (SARO).

“Food security will remain a government priority. Increased funding will be provided for the Department of Agriculture’s major programs. Alongside the development of land-based agri-industries, the government shall also spur the growth of aquaculture,” DBM Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson