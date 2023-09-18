PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. expects more collaboration and stronger ties with the Singaporean government after he met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the weekend, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Monday.

“The discussions with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy PM Lawrence Wong have been promising. Our countries can expect enhanced collaboration on multiple fronts to address common global challenges,” Mr. Marcos said, speaking of his dinner meeting hosted by Mr. Lee.

The PCO said Mr. Marcos and the Singaporean leaders watched the F1 Grand Prix, after an invitation by Mr. Lee.

Mr. Marcos was in Singapore last week to meet with economic managers and business leaders at the 10th Milken Asia Conference, where he invited foreign investors to the Philippines’ infrastructure program.

“We open our doors to international developers and construction companies who wish to take part in the infrastructure development of our country,” he said in his speech.

He also cited the government’s Build, Better, More infrastructure program, noting that its “commitment to connectivity is unwavering.”

The President also endorsed the Maharlika Investment Fund, which he said could drive “economic development through strategic investments both domestically and overseas.”

Singapore-based Dyson Ltd. committed to invest P11 billion ($193.5 million) for a new factory in the Philippines, Mr. Marcos said last week. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz