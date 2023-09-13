THE DEPARTMENT of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Wednesday said it would issue a digital version of the Philippine Identification System ID (PhilSys ID) that would be loaded on mobile phones — a temporary but immediate remedy amid the long delays in the distribution of the physical cards.

“The President tasked the DICT to figure out how do we now deploy a national ID without having to wait forever for the plastic ID card,” Information Technology Secretary Ivan E. Uy said at a Palace briefing after a meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

Mr. Uy said the President has grown impatient over the matter, so the DICT prepared a study and a plan to deploy a national digital ID “which is an identity system that can be loaded on your respective mobile phones.”

“This is already a leapfrogging because in most countries, developed countries in the world, they are actually using digital IDs rather than physical card IDs because this has more use cases and it allows for better online transactions,” he said.— Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza