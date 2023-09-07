By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

ALBAY REPRESENTATIVE Edcel C. Lagman revealed on Thursday that “alien projects” have allegedly made their way into the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP) of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Speaking at the House Appropriations Committee briefing on the proposed DPWH budget of over P822 billion for the coming year, Mr. Lagman said: “There are still some alien projects which creep into the NEP without having been validated by the respective district engineering offices of DPWH.”

Citing established standards that prescribe a funding ceiling on infrastructure projects per congressional district, Mr. Lagman questioned the case of alien projects which have exceeded this ceiling and may potentially overshadow priority projects.

He urged DPWH officials, led by Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, to closely monitor these alien projects.

For his part, Mr. Bonoan said the DPWH had engaged in comprehensive coordination with members of Congress for project allocations and that even regional budget proposals are meticulously aligned with the DPWH’s core program as prioritized on the local level by congressional representatives.

The DPWH chief also acknowledged his agency’s submission to an “errata process” or a period of realignment to rectify any issues related to any alien projects being alluded to.

When asked of the cost of the number of the so-called alien projects found in the DPWH budget, Mr. Lagman said in a statement: “It is hard to quantify now. What is important is that the “alien projects” admittedly exist nationwide!”

Meanwhile, the DPWH affirmed that it has earmarked P150 million to complete a three-kilometer runway on an island in Palawan, a key location in the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the Philippines and the United States.

“With regard to the Balabac runway… for 2024 under the NEP, under the TIKAS (Tatag ng Imprastraktura para sa Kapayapaan at Seguridad) allocation… we have allocated the amount of P150M for [its] completion,” he said in reference to Phase 4 of the a runway and pier on Balabac Island, Palawan.