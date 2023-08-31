THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture (DA) is seeking to collaborate with public works and infrastructure agencies to propagate bamboo as a flood-control device in their project areas.

“Bamboo’s number one characteristic is it is fast-growing. Second is it fights soil erosion. When it comes to cost-effectiveness, bamboo will be our excellent ally, second to none,” said Agriculture Undersecretary Deogracias Victor B. Savellano said in a statement.

Mr. Savellano said the implementation of bamboo propagation as an integrated program with public works projects should be an urgent matter due to the constant flooding happening in the country.

He stressed that the infrastructure sector must take note that bamboo is already globally positioned as a flood-control device as it also regulates water, rehabilitates degraded land, and sequesters carbon. — Adrian H. Halili