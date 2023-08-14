THE HOUSE of Representatives committee on appropriations on Monday suspended hearings on the budget of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) after errors were noted in its accounts.

PCSO Accounting and Budget department Manager Ma. Cristina J. Gregorio cited an error in the agency’s management and operating expenses (MOOE).

The agency’s budget submitted to the House showed it had P53.535 billion in expenses. “But in our computation, the P1.98-billion personnel services were included, so the MOOE should only be P51.51 billion,” she told the committee.

House appropriations committee senior vice chairperson and Marikina Rep. Stella Luz A. Quimbo also said PCSO’s estimated net profit loss for 2023 should be P1.4 billion and not P2.923 billion. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz