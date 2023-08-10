THE PHILIPPINES’ new curriculum for kindergarten and Grade 10 students would prioritize “foundational skills,” the Department of Education said on Thursday.

Under the new K-10 curriculum, students from kindergarten to Grade 2 will study five subjects — language, reading and literacy, mathematics, values education and patriotism, Education Director Jocelyn Andaya said at the curriculum’s launch.

Students will study science starting in Grade 3, just like in the old curriculum, she said.

Mother tongue was removed from the curriculum, but it will remain as a medium of instruction, Education Undersecretary Michael T. Poa told a news briefing.

Ms. Andaya said the new curriculum balances cognitive demands and seeks to develop 21st-century skills.

It also seeks to strengthen values and peace education. “It is now on par with international standards.”

In her speech during the event, Vice-President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte-Carpio highlighted “peace competencies for nonviolent action and conflict resolution skills” in the new curriculum.

“After all, there is security if there is peace,” she said.

Human rights groups have criticized Ms. Duterte-Carpio for accusing government critics of having links to the Maoist movement.

Her agency is proposing another P150 million in confidential funds under next year’s national budget.

Ms. Duterte earlier said DepEp’s confidential and intelligence funds are needed because “education is intertwined with national security.”

“It’s very important that we mold children who are patriotic, children who will love our country and who will defend our country,” she said.

ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France C. Castro is worried that the confidential funds would be used to “put under surveillance students and teachers” suspected of recruiting people to the Maoist movement.

“Is the DepEd now a police or military agency that is conducting surveillance operations on students and teachers?” she said in a statement.

Despite opposition from civil society and some lawmakers, Congress last year approved the agency’s P150-million confidential and intelligence funds for 2023. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza