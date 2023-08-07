BEIJING — China’s coast guard said on Monday it urged the Philippines to remove a grounded warship from the Second Thomas Shoal (also known as Ayungin Shoal), after it was accused of blocking and water-cannoning a Philippine military supply boat in the West Philippine Sea.

Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the country continues to assert its sovereignty and territorial rights despite challenges in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines on Sunday accused China’s coast guard of blocking and water-cannoning a Philippine military supply boat in the West Philippine Sea. — Reuters