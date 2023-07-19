THE BUREAU of Internal Revenue (BIR) said it raided 747 establishments and warehouses this month as part of its second nationwide enforcement initiative.

“The total tax liability of these noncompliant businesses is still unclear since the BIR is still in the process of making an inventory of all the goods that were confiscated,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agency said it would file criminal cases against the owners of the establishments. “Comply with our regulations on excisable products. Pay your excise taxes. We will raid noncompliant businesses. We will close their operations,” BIR Commissioner Romeo B. Lumagui, Jr. said.

He said his agency is monitoring excisable products such as cigarettes, vape and alcohol products, sweetened beverages, petroleum and mineral products and automobiles. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson