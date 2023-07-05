THE PHILIPPINE Coast Guard (PCG) on Wednesday decried “aggressive actions” by Chinese vessels that it accused of blocking its ships on a resupply mission at the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea on June 30.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, PCG said BRP Malabrigo and BRP Malapascua had to slow down to prevent a collision with the Chinese ships during a resupply mission for BRP Sierra Madre, a World War II-era vessel acquired by the Philippines from the US in 1976 that it grounded at the shoal in 1999 to reinforce its sovereignty claims in the Spratly Islands.

“It appeared that the Chinese Coast Guard vessels were exerting additional effort to prevent the PCG from reaching Ayungin Shoal,” PCG spokesman Jay Tarriela said in the statement. “This was evident from their aggressive actions as soon as the PCG vessels approached within 12 nautical miles (22 kilometers) of the shoal. “

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately reply to a Facebook Messenger chat seeking comment.

During the operation, the Philippine Coast Guard vessels were constantly followed, harassed and obstructed by the significantly larger Chinese Coast Guard vessels at about 100 yards (91 meters).

“These Chinese Coast Guard vessels blatantly disregard the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea in their attempts to obstruct passage and discourage the PCG vessels from approaching Ayungin Shoal,” he added, referring to Second Thomas Shoal.

Second Thomas shoal is about 104 nautical miles from Palawan, an island province in the country’s southwest. The disputed atoll, which is within the Philippines’ 200 nautical-mile exclusive economic zone, is part of the Kalayaan Island Group.

Mr. Tarriela also said the PCG is “deeply concerned” about the presence of two People’s Liberation Army Navy vessels at the shoal.

“This is particularly alarming as the Philippine Navy’s naval operation is solely humanitarian in nature,” he said. “Despite this, the Chinese have deployed their warships, raising even greater concerns.”

The PCG spokesman said they accomplished their mission and the Philippine ships managed to safely return home.

Philippine senators on Tuesday condemned the Chinese harassment and urged the government of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to seek legal remedies.

“China is reckless and irresponsible,” Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel said in a statement, before the coast guard confirmed the incident. “Her continued attempts to illegally occupy our territories only demonstrate her complete disrespect of international law.”

The encounter was first reported by Raymond Powell, a fellow at the Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation, on Twitter. He said the PCG vessels encountered “an armada” of Chinese Coast Guard militia during the operation.

“After the resupply, the two Chinese Coast Guard ships pursued the PCG ships to the east,” the former US Air Force official said.”

Ms. Hontiveros-Baraquel said it is crucial for the government to raise the South China Sea issue to the United Nations General Assembly. “I hope that the Senate can tackle my resolution regarding this as soon as session resumes, as we need the support of the wider international community to stop China’s unbridled aggression.”

Senator Jinggoy Estrada in a separate statement said “repeated provocations” by Chinese vessels are unacceptable and violate international law.

“I urge the concerned agencies to pursue all available legal and diplomatic avenues to address this issue and seek appropriate remedies,” he said. “Diplomatic channels should be utilized to convey our strong condemnation and demand for an immediate halt to these aggressive actions.”

The Philippines, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan claim parts of the South China Sea.

The US, which is not a claimant, has accused China of flexing its military muscle and restricting freedom of navigation there. It has pledged support to its Asian allies, including the Philippines. — Norman P. Aquino