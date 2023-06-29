PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said the Philippines would accept Afghan refugees while their immigration applications are being processed.

“We are only going to be a transition area,” he said in a statement. “In principle, we would like to help. But we have to make sure that it is not something that will affect the lives of ordinary Filipinos,” he added, citing security risks.

“It is the right and humane thing to do,” Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri told a news briefing.

He said all costs, including housing and other facilities, would be shouldered by the US government. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz