THE COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) on Monday said it will investigate about 7,000 cases of people who deliberately registered as voters twice in different areas.

“We will remove these people who had registered multiple times from the official voters’ lists,” Comelec spokesman John Rex C. Laudiangco told a public briefing in mixed English and Filipino.

“There are about 7,000 cases we have in relation to these deliberate double registrations that are due for preliminary investigation.”

Last week, Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia said his agency is eyeing legal action against those who registered multiple times.

Comelec discovered 491,017 double registrants after the last round of voter registration in January through the agency’s automated fingerprint identification system.

An election for village and youth leaders is scheduled in October. — John Victor D. Ordoñez