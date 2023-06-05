ECOWASTE Coalition has called on online shopping sites to stop the sales of cosmetics with mercury above acceptable levels to protect human health and ecosystems from contamination.

In a press release, the group said e-commerce should not be a vehicle that flouts the global ban on the manufacture, import or export of cosmetics with mercury content above one part million.

“We call on Lazada and Shopee to take effective actions to discontinue the use of their platforms by third-party sellers to promote and sell skin lightening products containing mercury, which can endanger the health of users and other household members, as well as contaminate the ecosystems as mercury from these products is discharged into waste water,” said Aileen Lucero, national coordinator of EcoWaste Coalition.

The group reiterated its call after monitoring product listings for cosmetics banned by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ahead of the mid-year online sale on June 6. — Justine Irish D. Tabile