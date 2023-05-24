THE CIVIL Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is taking precautionary measures in airports under its management as typhoon Mawar nears the Philippine area.

“Airports located within the possible path of Mawar, such as Ilocos region and Cagayan Valley airports, have already conducted pre-typhoon coordination meetings and assessments to gear up for possible weather disturbance,” the CAAP said.

As of Wednesday morning, Mawar was located about 2,305 kilometers (km) east of the Eastern Visayas region in central Philippines, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Mawar, which will be given the local name Betty once it enters the Philippine area, was packing maximum winds of 175 km per hour (km/h) and traveling northwestward at 10 km/h.

PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina said the slow-moving Mawar will possibly be within the country by Friday or Saturday.

“Based on the latest data, there is still a small chance of (Mawar) making landfall in the country,” he said in Filipino during the state weather agency’s daily weather update.

However, he said the typhoon “can trigger a stronger southwest monsoon,” which will bring heavy rains by the weekend to early next week in northern Luzon and the western side of Visayas, even Mindanao in the south.

The CAAP office in Tacloban City in Eastern Visayas has also conducted a regular in-airport incident drill along with pre-typhoon preparations, according to the agency.

“This comprehensive drill, which is performed every six months, allows airport personnel to practice and evaluate their response strategies, coordination, and communication procedures in simulated emergency situations,” the CAAP said.

PPA

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), in a separate statement on Wednesday, also said it has alerted the more than 100 sea ports nationwide to prepare and closely monitor PAGASA’s updates.

“My directive since this morning is to ensure that standard operating procedures are in place to protect life and properties at the terminals,” PPA General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile