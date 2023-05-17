THE DEPARTMENT of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of P15.15 billion for the construction and repair of school buildings.

The fund will cover 4,912 classrooms in 1,194 sites nationwide, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bulk of the fund will be used for the construction, replacement and completion of kindergarten, elementary and secondary school buildings and technical vocational laboratories; installation or replacement of disability access facilities; construction of water and sanitation facilities; and site improvement.

The remainder will be used for engineering and administrative overhead expenses.

“The timely release of these funds, a joint request of the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) and the Department of Education (DepEd), demonstrates that the administration does not hold back on investing in education. We need to build and repair classrooms to keep up with increasing enrollment in our public schools,” DBM Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson