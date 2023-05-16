THE PROPOSED UNESCO Base Camp in Mt. Apo, which is expected to strengthen environmental conservation and sustainable tourism efforts in the Philippines’ highest peak, is targeted for inauguration in July.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Davao regional office said preparations are in full swing for the facility, which will be located in Barangay Ilomavis in Kidapawan City, Cotabato.

“The establishment of UNESCO Base Camp in MANP (Mt. Apo Natural Park) will serve as a hub for visitors and researchers who want to explore the natural beauty and biodiversity of Mount Apo, being one of the geological wonders of the Philippines,” DENR-Davao said.

“Further, the base camp is expected to propel the improvement of its facilities and supplement the promotion of sustainable tourism and conservation efforts in the area.”

DENR Davao Regional Executive Director Bagani Fidel A. Evasco recently met with the Cotabato Provincial Environment Officer Renato C. Domingo, and Energy Development Corp.’s (EDC) corporate relations head, Nancy P. Ibuna to discuss the establishment of the camp.

Renewable energy firm EDC, a unit of listed First Gen Corp., operates the 106-megawatts Mount Apo Geothermal Power Plant in Kidapawan.

The company is also assisting the Mt. Apo Protected Area Management Office in preparing the requirements for the proposed declaration of the mountain-volcano as a UNESCO Global Geological Park.

“With its inscription as a UNESCO GGP, it will further strengthen the efforts of the Protected Area Management Board in the protection of the mountain’s resources… (and) heighten the community’s awareness and eventually pave the way for the conservation and protection of our natural environment,” DENR-Davao said. — MSJ