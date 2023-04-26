BUDGET carrier Cebu Pacific has resumed flights between the Clark International Airport in northern Philippines and General Santos City in the south, boosting the revival of trade ties between the two areas that was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

An inaugural flight was welcomed at the General Santos Airport on Wednesday, signaling the start of thrice a week services for the route, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said in a statement.

“This new development is expected to provide greater accessibility and convenience to travelers, boost the economic activity in the region, and further enhance the airport’s capacity to accommodate the increasing number of passengers,” CAAP said.

Cebu Pacific launched flights between GenSan and Clark in Pampanga in Feb. 2020, just a month before travel restrictions were imposed due to the pandemic.

The GenSan City government first forged a partnership with Clark Development Corp. (CDC) in Sept. 2019, alongside agreements with the Pampanga cities of Angeles, Mabalacat and San Fernando, to boost trade and tourism ties.

A new agreement was signed between GenSan and CDC in Oct. 2021 to revitalize the partnership.

General Santos City Airport Manager Joel G. Gavina, meanwhile, said CAAP is working on further improving services at the airport by setting up a passenger boarding bridge and drop-off area within the year. — MSJ