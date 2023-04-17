FOUR passengers were hurt when a home-made bomb exploded inside a double-decker unit owned by Husky Bus Company in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat at about noontime Friday, the police reported on Monday.

Police Region 12 Director Jimili L. Macaraeg said the victims sustained shrapnel wounds in different parts of their bodies.

They were identified as Hamsa Alilaya, 60; Norodin Ibrahim, 63; Norfatima Makaanta, 25; and Edgar Cochoco, 75.

The improvised explosive device used in the attack was reportedly placed inside the bus, detonated from a distance using a mobile phone while the vehicle was parked at a terminal.

Local executives, Philippine Army and police intelligence officials are convinced either the Dawlah Islamiya or the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters could be responsible for the bombing.

Both groups have previously been involved in bombing public transportation and commercial establishments whose owners refuse to shell out “protection money” on a monthly basis. — John M. Unson