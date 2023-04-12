THE GOVERNMENT will be releasing a P1.2-billion subsidy to public transport operators later this year, with priority to be given to those serving “unprofitable routes,” Department of Transportation (DoTr) Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said on Monday.

At the same time, he said the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is still reviewing calls for a reduction in transport fares after state-funded free bus rides ended on Dec. 31.

“That (fare discount) is what the LTFRB is still evaluating, although the P1.2 billion is not a big amount considering there are many routes. That’s why it is being reviewed so that those who will benefit are the ones who really need it,” he said in Filipino at the sidelines of the General Membership Meeting of the Management Association of the Philippines.

The LTFRB is expected to complete its assessment of which routes will receive subsidies and how much by end-May or early June.

“We will subsidize drivers for them to continue their operations,” Mr. Bautista said. —Justine Irish D. Tabile