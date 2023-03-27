A MEMBER of the navy-led Marine corps has been appointed as deputy chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Charlton Sean M. Gaerlan had served as Philippine Marine Corps commandant before assuming his new post, the AFP said in a statement.

Mr. Gaerlan replaced William Gonzales, AFP’s inspector general, who was designated acting deputy chief of staff following the retirement of Rommel Anthony S.D. Reyes on Mar.15.

The military said Mr. Gaerlan took his oath in a ceremony led by AFP chief Andres C. Centino at their headquarters on Monday.

In a speech, Mr. Gaerlan said his position is “charged with a great amount of responsibility and a higher level of accountability.”

“I urge everyone to continue to support the AFP modernization and transformation programs so that we can achieve our mission to become a world-class armed force and continue to value the enhancement of professionalism across the organization,” he added.

Before his stint at the Philippine Marine Corps, Mr. Gaerlan was the commander of the AFP Education, Training and Doctrine Command.

He had also served as deputy brigade commander of the 2nd Marine Brigade; deputy commander for Marine Operations of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao; inspector general of the Philippine Marine Corps; and commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade in Western Command, Palawan.

“With the broad knowledge and expertise of MGen Gaerlan in the field of intelligence, operations, and personnel management, I am fully confident that he shall further fortify the traditions of the AFP leadership. Without doubt, his previous designations prepared him to take on greater tasks as the AFP’s third-in-command,” Mr. Centino said, based on the AFP statement. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza