THE MARCOS administration’s first Kadiwa outlet in Bicol region has generated more than P1.2 million in sales, the presidential palace said on Sunday.

“The first Kadiwa ng Pangulo center in the Bicol Region has reached a total sales of P1,212,074 with P431,162 on the first day and P780,912 on the second day,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., who heads the Agriculture department, was present at the launch of the Kadiwa outlet in Pili, Camarines Sur last week.

The government has already established more than 500 Kadiwa outlets nationwide, according to the statement.

The Kadiwa program enables farmers and small entrepreneurs to sell their produce directly to consumers — either through centers, pop-up stores, mobile stores, or online platforms.

The government had been eyeing permanent locations for Kadiwa stores, Mr. Marcos said earlier this month.

“It is part of the continuing expansion of the Kadiwa centers nationwide aimed at giving a platform for Filipino farmers, fisherfolk and micro, small and medium enterprises to enable them generate more income through a direct farm-to-consumer trade,” the PCO said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza