A LAWMAKER who has been linked to the killing of a local government official and been absent from the House of Representatives has been given five days to explain his whereabouts.

The House ethics and privileges committee has given Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” A. Teves, Jr. five days to explain why he had been absent in meetings and plenary sessions after his travel authority for a personal trip to the United States expired on March 9.

“I think five days is enough [for Rep. Teves] to reply,” COOP-NATCCO Party-list Rep. Felimon M. Espares, committee chair, told reporters.

Mr. Espares clarified that the motu proprio inquiry investigation of Mr. Teves is “centered on the expired travel [authority] and nothing else.”

Mr. Teves has been linked to the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel. R. Degamo. He was also recently charged with murder complaints over three killings in 2019.

House Secretary General Reginald S. Velasco confirmed last week that the travel clearance granted to Mr. Teves was valid from Feb. 28 to March 9.

Ferdinand S. Topacio, Mr. Teves’ legal counsel, clarified that the congressman’s US trip was for medical purposes.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said in a statement that he spoke on the phone with Mr. Teves on Tuesday where the latter “expressed fear for the safety of his person and his family, saying this is the reason why he refuses to return home at this time.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz