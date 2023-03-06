PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday said he hopes young Filipino farmers would have more access to “best” technologies in the future.

He made the statement at the ceremonial signing of a private sector-led program seeking to integrate small farmers and agri-entrepreneurs into the value chain of large companies.

“I hope that… one day we will be able to say… our millennial farmers are using the best technologies with the complete support of a value chain that supports them and that supports their needs,” he said in a speech during the event.

Mr. Marcos, who designated himself as head of the Agriculture department, said empowering millennial farmers with access to various technologies would make the Philippines “a viable player in the international market.”

The President also acknowledged the importance of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country’s economic growth.

Their role is “crucial” in the “creation of new ideas, jobs, and wealth,” he said.

The value chain program is led by Go Negosyo, the advocacy arm of the Philippine Center of Entrepreneurship. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza