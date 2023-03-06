2 earthquakes rattle Davao de Oro early Monday morning 

TWO earthquakes, with magnitudes 4.5 and 5.2 rattled Davao de Oro province in southern Philippine early Monday morning, prompting the local government to suspend physical classes.

The first tremor was recorded at 12:49 a.m. with epicenter at Compostela town, followed by the stronger earthquake at 4:43 a.m., based on data from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Both of these are still considered aftershocks of the magnitude 6 earthquake that struck the province on Feb. 1.

School and work were canceled on Feb. 2 to give way to building inspection and damage assessment.

Monday’s class suspension for all levels meant an automatic shift to online or modular learning schemes, the provincial government said.