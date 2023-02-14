LAWMAKERS called for a House investigation on the alleged illegal arrest of a professor at state-owned University of the Philippines (UP), citing the case’s relation to a pending bill protecting academic freedom.

The three-member Makabayan coalition said the probe can also look into the need to amend accords between UP and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and UP and the Department of National Defense.

Under House Resolution No. 774, the Makabayan bloc condemned the “illegal arrest and other human rights violations” committed by the police against UP professor Melania Flores.

Ms. Flores, a unionist and former president of the All-UP Academic Employees Association, was arrested for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 11199 or the Social Security System Act as she supposedly failed to remit contributions for her house helper.

The lawmakers said the arrest violated her right to due process.

“She did not receive a copy of any complaint informing her of any charge, much less the grounds therefor, nor was she sent any notice or subpoena relative to the complaint and proceeding,” they said in the resolution.

They said the arrest also violated the UP-DILG agreement, which prohibits police and military officers from entering UP premises or conducting arrests without informing the university’s president, chancellor, or dean.

The resolution was filed by Deputy Minority Leader France L. Castro, Assistant Minority Leader Arlene D. Brosas, and Kabataan Party-list Raoul Danniel A. Manuel. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz